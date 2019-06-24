Water boil advisory is issued for Spring Valley

Spring Valley is issuing a water boil advisory to its residents.

According to Spring Valley Officials, a water main break caused a loss of water pressure in the water system last Friday.

Until then, it is advised to boil your water or use commercially bottled water for drinking, cooking, and making ice. If you are boiling your water, the water should be at an active boil for at least one minute before any use.

The water will be tested once system pressure is fully restored.

