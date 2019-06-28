Roads close due to water

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) -- Trempealaeu County Sheriff's Office is asking to please avoid these areas.
Crews are working very hard on the roads now. Use caution and never drive over flooded roads-there may not be a road there due to washouts!
County Rd I closed at Us Hwy 53, numerous areas of the road entirely washed out.
County Rd D/County Rd DD water over road.
County Rd C near Sather and Rogness Coulee water and washouts.
County D east of State Rd 95 water over the road.
Tuff Coulee trees down and water over road near County Rd P.
North Creek off of State Rd 95-water over the road.
Us Hwy 53 at Bear Creek Rd-water over road.
County Rd D near Cty Rd N log in road and mud slide.
County Rd T and County Rd TT water over bridge and railings.