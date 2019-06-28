Roads close due to water

Trempealaeu County Sheriff's Office is asking to please avoid these areas.

Crews are working very hard on the roads now. Use caution and never drive over flooded roads-there may not be a road there due to washouts!

County Rd I closed at Us Hwy 53, numerous areas of the road entirely washed out.

County Rd D/County Rd DD water over road.

County Rd C near Sather and Rogness Coulee water and washouts.

County D east of State Rd 95 water over the road.

Tuff Coulee trees down and water over road near County Rd P.

North Creek off of State Rd 95-water over the road.

Us Hwy 53 at Bear Creek Rd-water over road.

County Rd D near Cty Rd N log in road and mud slide.

County Rd T and County Rd TT water over bridge and railings.