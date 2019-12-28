Water main break floods area near Milwaukee interstate

A water main break is flooding streets just south of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee.

The water main ruptured Saturday morning in the area of Hawley Road and Main Street in Milwaukee.

Law enforcement rerouted traffic and closed off-ramps on the interstate�at�Hawley Road.

Numerous vehicles were partially submerged.

Twitter users posted videos showing water gushing down roads into yards and parking lots, and drivers walking in thigh-high water to reach their vehicles and more them to higher ground.

The cause of the break was not immediately reported.