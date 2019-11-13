Water rescue for 3 people in Monroe County, officials remind public of thin ice dangers

Officials conducted a water rescue in Monroe County for three people, prompting law enforcement to remind the public of the dangers of thin ice.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mill Bluff State Park on Nov. 9 at 11:43 p.m. on a report that someone had fallen through the ice, was out of the water but was unable to get to dry land.

Deputies say they found one adult and two 14-year-old children that were stranded in the marsh. Rescue boats and firefighters were able to rescue the three adults.

The adult told law enforcement that they were attempting to cross an area of ice when trailing a deer when he fell through.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to use caution when on or near thin ice.

