Water rescue in Jackson County, tubers swept away

A group of tubers had been swept away by the current and were stranded on the river in Jackson County.

A citizen who was on scene with his boat pulled the first person from the river, first responders arrived and assisted the citizen in rescuing the other two stranded people.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, all three people were returned to shore safely. They were then evaluated by EMS and found to be uninjured.

It happened July 19, around 12:30 p.m. in the town of Irving.

