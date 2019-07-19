Water rescue due to Eau Claire river conditions

River conditions caused another water rescue in Eau Claire today.

A water rescue was sent out Friday morning for a kayaker who was on the Eau Claire river along Galloway by Dewey Street bridge.

According to officials, the kayaker is "okay". He was familiar with the river, was in good shape and had his life jacket on.

Eau Claire Police Department wants to remind people that the downed trees are making the river harder to navigate. They are asking people to avoid the area until the conditions improve.