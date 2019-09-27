Waterfowl hunters asked to help prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

Waterfowl hunters across the state will hit the waters and marshes tomorrow for the opening of duck season and the DNR is encouraging them to take the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Chris Hamerla, an aquatic invasive species coordinator grant funded through the DNR, says before leaving a body of water, hunters should inspect all of their hunting equipment, from their boats to their dogs to their waders, and clean off any mud or plant material that may contain seeds or small snails.

He says it's also vital to drain anything that can hold water, like decoys.

"These are the ones we really concern ourselves with, it's called an Aqua Keel, this fills up full of water, so especially in Lake Michigan where we have zebra mussels, zebra mussels are microscopic when they're first born, they can be in water you don't even realize," says Hamerla demonstrating with some decoys.

And each year, the number of invasive species to worry about continues to grow.

"Water Hyacinth has popped up in the Green Bay area, this is an ornamental plant that people used to like to use in water gardens, it's now illegal to have, but we've been finding it and we did find it in the East River, and parts of the Fox and out in the bay," says Hamerla.

Hunters encountering any water hyacinth are asked to contact their local DNR office.

Hamerla says it takes everyone to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

"Waterfowl hunting is probably one of the messiest sports out there and as a waterfowl hunter I totally get it, I have a dog that's wet and muddy, my decoys are wet and muddy, my waders are wet and muddy, I probably stayed out longer than I should've and I'm supposed to be home, and now it's cold and dark out, but take that time to just clean your equipment to the best of your ability," says Hamerla.