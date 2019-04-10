Waukesha baby dies waiting for liver transplant

A 5-month-old Wisconsin boy with a rare genetic disorder that destroyed his liver died Wednesday morning after an outpouring of support and offers from potential organ donors.

Marcus Albers' death was announced on his GoFundMe page:

It is with immense sadness that I report that Marcus passed away this morning at 4am. He was comfortable and peaceful. These past 2 weeks Marcus’ family has felt your support through thousands of donor inquiries, in addition to your charitable donations and countless thoughts & prayers. Thank you all for the care and concern you have genuinely expressed for Marcus. Please continue to keep Tony, Whitney, and Dominic in your prayers during this difficult time.

Marcus' story made national headlines after the baby was about to receive a partial liver transplant, but on the morning of surgery, it was discovered the donor was not a perfect match.

Marcus had a genetic disorder called immunodeficiency 47 that destroyed his liver. His two-year-old brother has the same disease and will someday need a transplant, too.