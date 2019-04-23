Waupaca couple speaks out in support of tax credit for stillborns

A Waupaca area couple whose daughters were stillborn are asking state legislators to pass a bill that could allow for a one time tax credit.

It's something already offered by at least seven other states including Michigan and Minnesota.

Troy and Angie Nielsen recently put together a scrapbook containing memories of Harriet and Greta. twin sisters who were stillborn on February 4th of last year. After 37 weeks the two girls stopped breathing.

"It was on that day that our lives changed in so many ways that you just don't, you can't comprehend until, unless you're in the moment," said Troy Nielsen.

Now that some time has passed in the grieving process, the Nielsens, are sharing their story as the state legislature debates a bill which would provide a $2,000 income tax credit that can be claimed by the parents of a stillborn.

Troy's wife Angie added,"The emotional part is really, the trick, you can't quantify that with a dollar amount, but when Troy's working on our taxes a couple months ago and we don't get to list two of our daughters it's really, it's nearly impossible to accept."

Since the bill isn't retroactive the Nielsens don't stand to benefit, but they do say it's important to speak out on behalf of other families who will experience the same type of tragedy.

"When you have a stillborn child you don't, you're not planning for burial, you're not planning for purchasing a headstone, those are things you still pay for and that's an expense," said Troy.

On Wednesday Angie Nielsen hopes to speak out again.

This time at UW Green Bay, where the state's budget committee will be holding a listening session starting at ten that morning.

