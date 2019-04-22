Wausau Downtown Airport turns into a kite flying park for Easter

For the first time, the Wausau Downtown Airport opened part of its facility for an Easter kite flying event.

Starting at noon, both children and adults were able to fly a kite on the airport ground and enjoy the amazing weather with friends. The idea originated from Ross Karaba, a Wausau resident, who says it’s a great way to get kids off their electronic devices.

“When I was a kid, my family and I would go fly kites after dinner on Easter,” explained Karaba. “I didn’t anticipate this much participation when I first brought the idea to the Wausau Downtown Airport.”

More than 50 families participated in the free event that ended at 4 p.m.

Karaba says he is impressed with the turnout and may make this an ongoing event.

