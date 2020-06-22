Wausau police investigating Monday morning shooting

The Wausau Police Department is investigating a shooting in the City of Wausau Monday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on the 900 block of S 25th St just after 9:30 a.m. for a disturbance involving a firearm. According to a press release, a man entered the apartment, physically assaulted a woman, and shot her dog. The man left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Wausau Fire Department. The dog was taken to a local vet clinic for emergency care and later died of its injuries.

Police are still working to locate the male suspect. If you have any information about this incident, they are asking you to contact Detective Nate Stetzer at 715-264-7970 or submit a tip to the Marathon County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

