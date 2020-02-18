ELECTION: Zunker wins Dem primary, TIffany wins Rep primary for Duffy seat

The AP is declaring State Senator Tom TIffany the winner on the Republican side over Jason Church.

Zunker and TIffany will face off in the May 12 election.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker has won the Democratic primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Zunker is a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. She is trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.

Zunker defeated Lawrence Dale, who showed few signs of active campaigning. Zunker advances to face the winner of the Republican primary in the May 12 special election.

The winner will represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year. They will have to run again in November to serve a full two-year term