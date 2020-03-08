`We can do it,' say young believers fueling Sanders campaign

Young voters have been Bernie Sanders' most enduring supporters as he tries to win the Democratic presidential nomination over Joe Biden. But those voters weren't enough for Sanders to stop Biden from leapfrogging him in the delegate count on Super Tuesday.

According to AP VoteCast surveys of eight states, Sanders had support from 57% of voters under 30. But they made up just 15% of the vote.

That's putting pressure on Sanders to broaden his appeal as the race moves this week to states such as Michigan. Sanders plans a rally Sunday evening at the University of Michigan.

