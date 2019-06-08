Wearing orange to raise awareness for gun violence

Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country.

A group of community members are bringing awareness to gun violence across the country by spending the day wearing orange and marching through Eau Claire to shine a light on the issue.

Kathy Reid-Walker is the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire and spoke at the event.

"Today we had the wear orange walk for promoting awareness for gun violence prevention,” she said. “It got started in our church after the parkland shooting. We had a group that was very concerned and wanted to do something to prevent gun violence."

Reid-Walker said citizens across the country want to see change.

"When you look at statistics, we can see that most citizens in the United States are interested in this issue and interested in some common sense ways to end gun violence."

13-year old Claire Gannon read an original poem inspired by the Parkland shooting in Florida. She said her generation is working to change their future.

"I thought if other kids are getting involved, maybe I can too.”

Reid-Walker said there are certain things about gun ownership that the group is trying to change.

“Some of the things we want to see are increased background checks, to improve the education and gun safety measures for people who have guns in their homes and getting a ban on assault-style weapons, some of those basic things that would make some difference."

But Dan Marcon, owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said that guns are not the problem.

"For gun violence, you've got to bring awareness to the baseline issue, which is mental health,” he said. “The gun is not the issue. It's the person who got a hold of the gun."

In Wisconsin, anyone looking to purchase a firearm goes through two background checks. One through the state and the other through the FBI.

"To purchase a firearm, you have to go through paperwork. You don't just regularly buy a firearm right over the counter and walk out."

Marcon also said the term "assault rifle" is a buzz-word.

“We don't use the words ‘assault-style’ here. I have multiple AR and military style rifles here and handguns that are used by various military organizations and none of them have assaulted anyone."

Reid-Walker says there is one thing that both sides can agree on.

“There is a pretty clear commitment among a lot of people, whether they are gun owners or not, is gun safety."

