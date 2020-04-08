Webster woman charged with reckless homicide

A Webster woman has now been charged with reckless homicide and other felonies in Burnett County court in connection to the death of 27-year-old Preston Decorah.

Court documents show Tara Appleton, 31, has been charged with first and second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run- involving death.

An autopsy shows Decorah died from a head injury consistent with a fall from a moving vehicle

The sheriff says Appleton is the suspected driver in this case.

Appleton's cash bond was set at $5,000 and her next court date is scheduled for April 15.