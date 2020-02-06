Webster woman found guilty of 7th offense operating with restricted controlled substance

A Webster woman entered a guilty plea and was found guilty of operating with restricted controlled substance- seventh offense.

Court documents show 39-year-old Shan Corbine has been found guilty to the felony charge of operating with restricted controlled substance. Charges of failure to install ignition interlock device and operating while revoked where both dismissed but read in.

Eau Claire County Court ordered a $600 fine plus court costs and a $36.40 blood draw surcharge.

Corbine has been sentenced three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

