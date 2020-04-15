Webster woman in court on homicide charges

A Webster woman appeared in court for her initial appearance for homicide charges on Wednesday.

Court records show Tara Appleton appeared in court virtually in Burnett County.

The criminal complaint says on March 30 Preston Decorah was found laying in the driveway of a Sand Lake residence, first responders believed he had trauma to the head.

When talking to law enforcement, Appleton said Decorah was must have climbed on top of the moving truck and that he was "sliding down the front of the truck and rolled down and feel onto the ground". Appleton went on to tell the Burnett County Sheriff that he was bloody but was laughing and would not get up.

The complaint also notes that she said she tried to get Decorah into a house but told him she would leave him there because she was already in the wrong for sneaking out of the house.

On March 31, deputies were informed that Preston Decorah was now deceased.

Appleton is charged with first degree reckless homicide, second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death.