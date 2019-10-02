Wednesday is National Walk to School Day

Be on the lookout during your morning commute Wednesday morning as thousands of kids all across the country will be walking or biking to school.

More than 100 schools in Wisconsin, including students in the Chippewa Valley are participating in National Walk to School Day. Each October students all around the country are starting the day by walking or biking to school.

Obviously, there are health benefits but walking to school regularly can also help cut down on cost of gas for families and cleaner air for everyone

Once they get to school, physical education teachers in Chippewa Falls this week are talking about other ways to be active. The goal is to teach kids at a young age that fitness can be fun and a social activity for a group of friends or a family to participate in.

“Really the importance behind it is starting your day off right, being active so we talk to our students all the time about making healthy choices through activity and nutrition and this event focuses on activity,” said Janel Seaholm, the physical education teacher at Stillson Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls School District will actually be participating on Friday and other districts in the area will have special activities throughout the week in honor of National Walk to School Day. Districts throughout the Chippewa Valley have safe school routes in place to help students get to school safely on a daily basis, but they are also used during this special day.

