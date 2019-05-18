Weekend of service honors Girl Scout Troop 3055

Girl Scout troops all across the county are lending a helping hand today in honor of Lake Hallie Troop 3055. Three local girl scouts and a mom lost their lives last fall during road clean up, so others are supporting the troop by doing just that, serving their community.

Everything from cleaning windows, sweeping up leaves and mopping the kitchen was happening on Saturday. “We want to carry on their legacy and continue to show girls that this is what girl scouts is all about,” said Carrie Andringa, the Girl Scouts program manager.

It’s a weekend of service, dedicated to troop 3055. “The great thing about this patch program is that girl scouts around the country are participating,” Andringa said. “We are expecting thousands of girls to put in an hour or more of service this weekend so the impact is really magnificent.”

But closer to home, several troops gathered at Camp Nawakwa to help clean and prepare for the summer. “It’s fun because I like cleaning, it might sound weird but I like cleaning,” said Hope Conrad from Troop 3508 in Mondovi.

Even though the weather was less than perfect on Saturday, it didn’t slow down this group of girl scouts one bit. “It’s cleaning our environment and it’s helping our environment to stay clean,” said Lenoira Kent from Troop 7045 in Medford.

They are all cleaning up for a cause that impacts their neighbors, friends and Girl Scout family. “I just want to do it because it is helping support local girl scouts,” Hope Conrad added.

And once they have completed their hour of work, they get the newest Girl Scout patch for a weekend of service in honor of Troop 3055. “At our camp properties, service will always be something we incorporate every year and this of course is just going to strengthen that going forward because of the passion behind it,” Andringa said.

The group at Camp Nawakwa on Saturday were not only cleaning up, but carrying on a legacy of caring that reaches far beyond the Chippewa Valley.

