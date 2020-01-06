Weeping, Iran supreme leader prays over general slain by US

In this image taken from video, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, openly weeps as he leads a prayer over the coffin of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Tehran University campus, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Iran Press TV via AP)
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s supreme leader has wept while praying over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered the prayers on Monday in Tehran for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The crowd wailed in response, as did Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, who stood at his side.

Soleimani’s killing on Friday in a U.S. drone strike already prompted his replacement vow to take revenge. Also, Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying.

Separately, Iraq’s parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

