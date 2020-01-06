Weinstein expected in court as trial set to get underway

Updated: Mon 8:22 AM, Jan 06, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Source: Mark Lennihan)

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he’s convicted of the most serious charges against him, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
