‘Weird’ text from unknown number alarms mother of 14-year-old girl

Updated: Thu 9:59 PM, Nov 21, 2019

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19/Gray Media) - It was a normal Wednesday morning for one 14-year-old Avondale girl until she saw a text message from a 513 number she didn’t recognize.

This is the text message a 14-year-old received from an unknown number. (Source: The mother)

The message had been delivered at 11:18 p.m. the previous night.

“Hi pretty gurl, your mum told me to pick you up to maybe go get a few things,” the message read. “I am in the white van behind the grey car wright in front of your house.”

The girl, who had been busy getting ready for school, showed the message to her mother, who asked not to be identified.

She didn’t recognize the number either, and right away she knew there was something wrong.

The mother dropped her daughter off at school, then told school officials and shortly afterward went to the police station to file a report.

“I had the police call the number, and the police did,” the mother said. “They called the number, no answer.”

FOX19 NOW called as well. We also got no answer.

The mother says police did leave a message.

“It really scares me,” the mother said. “It really does.”

She says she’s going to keep a close eye on her daughter’s phone from now on. She’s considering changing the number.

She also says she wants this to serve as a reminder for other parents.

“We need to keep a close eye on our kids,” she said. “A very close eye."

Cincinnati Police confirm they took a report. They say at present it’s not a criminal offense, as it could simply have been a wrong number.

However, they also say charges could come if incriminating information arises.

