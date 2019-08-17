Welsh town to install anti-sex toilets

(CNN) - A town in Wales is replacing its public toilets with new ones designed to stop people from having sex in them.

The deterrent seems to be shame and humiliation.

When new restrooms in Porthcawl detect inappropriate behavior, they will sound an alarm, spray cold water and automatically open the doors.

According to reports, the public toilets have weight sensors that can determine if more than one person has entered.

Additional sensors are designed to pick up activity described as "violent."

Some residents aren't convinced.

They wonder what could happen to overweight people or parents who take their children into the restrooms.

The toilets also automatically turn off the lights and heating when people stay inside too long, apparently to keep homeless people from sleeping in them.

