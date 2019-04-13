Westgate Sportsman Club hosts youth rifle competition

Chippewa County 4-H Shooting Sports held its 2019 Wisconsin Junior Olympics air rifle competition at Westgate Sportsman Club along with the NRA air rifle and BB gun sectional competition this weekend.

Organizers say about 45 kids participated from all across the state. Participants also had a chance to advance to regional and national competitions.

Vince Hall with Chippewa County 4H Shooting Sports says 500,000 kids across the nation participate in 4-H shooting sports.

“It’s extremely gratifying to watch the young kids, especially the BB gun shooters. For some of them, this is their first competition and they're just ear to ear grins. I enjoyed the comradery of seeing people throughout the state and sharing a sport that they love.”

Organizers say if you'd like to get involved you can contact your local 4-H Chapter.

