If there is something strange in your neighborhood -- who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!

The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters will be busy this Halloween making appearances in the Chippewa Valley.

They will be downtown Chippewa falls from 3 to 5pm handing out candy and posing for pictures. Then, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. they will be at Bates Dead and Breakfast haunted house in Fall Creek. But first, they made a stop on Hello Wisconsin.