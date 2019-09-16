West Salem woman charged after allegedly stealing $5,000 of cigarette packs from workplace

A West Salem woman has been charged in Eau Claire County after allegedly stealing over $5,000 of cigarette packs from Kwik Trip locations she worked at.

A criminal complaint says 23-year-old Brady Scafe has been charged with retail theft- intentionally conceal (> $500 - $5,000) and misdemeanor theft after an Eau Claire and West Salem Kwik Trip reported theft.

Kwik Trip management says Scafe had stolen 480 cigarette packs and three tins of tobacco chew from the Eau Claire location which totaled $4,035.25. Management also said Scafe had stolen 192 cigarette packs and 24 tins of tobacco chew from the West Salem location which totaled $1,752.00.

Eau Claire Police says Kwik Trip management showed officers documents that Scafe has stolen 48 cigarette packs per month from the Eau Claire location as well as periodic thefts from the West Salem location since Aug. of 2018.

Kwik Trip staff says they noticed the missing inventory matched with Scafe’s shifts.

Officers were dispatched to the Eau Claire Kwik Trip on Sep. 13 for the reported theft.

Scafe is out on a $500 signature bond and is not to have contact with any Kwik Trip stores. She is scheduled to be in court Oct. 29.

