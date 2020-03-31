Westbound I-94 lane to be closed during daylight hours for bridge repair

Repairs to the County EE bridge over I-94 in Eau Claire County are scheduled to start on April 6, 2020.

The bridge was struck and damaged Feb. 26 by machinery being hauled on I-94. Since the strike, the bridge has been posted at a 10-ton weight limit.

The state maintenance crew, with assistance from the Eau Claire County Highway Department, will make the repairs, which are estimated to take two weeks. During the fix:

Westbound I-94 will be down to one lane in the work zone during the week.

All lanes of I-94 will be open on weekends.

Once the repairs are complete, the 10-ton weight limit on the County EE Bridge will be lifted.

# # #