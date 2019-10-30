Western Dairyland offers weatherization services

The weather is cooling off outside and that means it's time to prepare both the inside and outside of your home for the winter ahead.

Western Dairyland is gearing up to provide weatherization services for hundreds of home owners in Western Wisconsin for free. If you receive benefits from the Wisconsin home energy assistance program you are automatically eligible for weatherization services.

Some of the services include installing insulation, fixing and replacing furnaces, sealing leaks and installing other energy-conserving appliances. Locally, the weatherization services save families around 620 dollars per year in heating, cooling and electric costs.

If your income qualifies, residents in Buffalo, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson and Trempealeau counties can apply for free weatherization services through Western Dairyland. “We're going to send am auditor out to your house and they will take a look at where your house is good and where your house is bad, do a complete energy audit,” said Dale Karls from Western Dairyland. “They will find out where air is leaking into your house, they have thermal imaging cameras so they can see right through your walls which is pretty cool."

There will be a demonstration on Wednesday at a home in Eau Claire where the house will undergo several improvements for the weatherization program. The demonstration is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2235 9th St. in Eau Claire; the house is on the corner of 9th and Cedar Streets.

For more information about how to apply for weatherization services click here.

