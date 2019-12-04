Western Technical College and Viterbo University sign co-admission agreement

Western Technical College and Viterbo University in La Crosse announced a new co-admission agreement this morning.

The agreement creates a new admission process that allows students to be formally admitted to both colleges at the same time.

Resources from both schools will be available to students and an easier process for students transferring from Western to Viterbo will be provided.

Presidents of the two universities believe the program meets a community need and allows students to experience the benefits of both institutions.

"Once they sign up to be a part of this program they will get a Viterbo ID, they can take part of our fine arts center events, they can go to athletic events, they can use our library," said Glena Temple, Viterbo University president. "They have great resources at Western also, so this just enhances their opportunities."

"Right now our employers need more students with trade and technical degrees, so we've got those pieces in place, but they need them to become leaders," said Roger Stanford, Western Technical College president. "They need them to move along a continuum, so they need baccalaureate degrees and so this is going to help students finish those bachelor's degrees."

The agreement also provides scholarship opportunities for students in the program as well as a Viterbo advisor on Western's campus, ensuring all credits students take will transfer over to Viterbo.

The two universities say the co-admission agreement has been in the works for about a year.