Western Technical College hosts 6th annual 'Suit for Success' event

Western Technical College in La Crosse had its 6th annual 'Suits for Success' even earlier today.

The free event is for more than just Western students, but the entire public.

Over 3,000 items of gently-used professional clothing including suits, blouses, dresses and shoes were available to those in need.

Several booths were also offering services from head shots, to tie tying lessons, and resume reviews.

"It's important to do this because some people can't afford expensive suits and these are given out to the community," said Shayla Buros, a Western business management student. "Even if you don't know how to write a resume, we can help you write it or a LinkedIn account which is really important and most employers are looking for that at the moment."

Western said a lot of the professional attire was new with tags this year.

The clothes were donated by the community.