Western Wisconsin celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

This week marks 50 years since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first took steps on the moon. In honor of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Western Wisconsin is marking the anniversary in a big way.

To mark this special occasion, a collaboration between the Menomonie Public Library and the UW-Stout Department of Chemistry and Physics bringing the historic moment back to life.

Dr. Alan Scott, a UW-Stout Professor decided to break out his sewing machine and get to work, creating a replica spacesuit in honor of the anniversary. After completing lots of research and a few YouTube videos, he estimates the spacesuit replica took more than 80 hours to carefully construct.

Scott also assembled a LEGO Saturn V rocket. He says the display is a 1:110 scaled-model that stands about 3 feet tall. It took him about 12 hours to put together the 1,969 piece LEGO model, the same number of pieces as the year of the moon landing, 1969.

In addition to the displays the Menomonie Public Library has several programs happening to celebrate the 50th anniversary. For a full list of upcoming activities click here.

