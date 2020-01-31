Western Wisconsin man living in Wuhan, China speaks out

Wuhan, China is the epicenter of the Coronavirus, which has now been declared a global emergency.

WEAU spoke with one western Wisconsin man living in Wuhan with his family and he is shedding light on how things really are on the ground.

We will not be using his real name because he fears possible retribution from the Chinese government for speaking out.

The man, we will call “Mike” is a Wisconsin native and once lived in Eau Claire before moving to Wuhan.

"It is like a ghost town, like right out of a scary movie,” Mike said. “The only cars you see are police cars with lights on or ambulances."

He says they didn't even know about the virus until the middle of January.

"Apparently the first case came out around the middle of December and it's just crazy that nobody heard anything about it until mid-January.” he said. “I didn't hear anything about it until the january 20th."

Soon after, he says Wuhan shut down public transportation while he was out grocery shopping.

"I went back out to get on the bus, and during the time I was in there, the public transportation had stopped,” Mike said.

Then all transportation was banned late January.

"On the 25th, no cars were allowed and you can't drive your car anywhere either,” he said.

He says there are harsh penalties if you disobey these rules.

"I was told by a couple different friends and my wife too, that you're not allowed to leave or get into the city and if you try to get past them, you'd be shot dead,” Mike said. “They'll seize your car and you will serve jail time up to seven years if you get caught driving."

Mike says the hardest part of the whole situation is being separated from his family who was on the other side of the city when the transportation ban went into effect.

"My wife and daughter were at her parents' house like 10 miles from our house and they've been stuck there the whole time, but they seem to be doing well,” he said. “It is very difficult, very nerve racking."

He also says he is taking a huge risk speaking out about the conditions.

"I asked my wife just to clarify and she said there were 8 doctors and nurses that were speaking about the numbers that were coming out and they have all been arrested and nobody has heard what happened to them yet."

