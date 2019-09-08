What a light show! More than 1,000 strikes recorded in Washington state

A wild show lit up the sky for residents in Washington state this weekend.

The National Weather Service said more than 1,000 lightning strikes were recorded in western Washington Saturday night. (Source: CNN)

Seattle experienced its own show with more than 200 lightning strikes in just one hour.

Of course, the spectacle also left many residents in the dark. The city reported a large number of outages.

The wild storm system also affected sports fans, triggering a delay in the University of Washington football game against the University of California, Berkeley at the Huskey Stadium.

