What it's like working on Christmas Day

For many people, Christmas Day means spending time with family and friends.

But there are some professions that can't shut down for the holiday.

Morgan Demars has worked as a Registered Nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for two years.

For her, working on Christmas is just part of the job.

"We obviously miss our families while we're here but they love and support us year round. And they understand the calling that we have as nurses. We have to take care of our patients and we're happy to do that," said Demars.

The doctors and nurses are working on Christmas for patients like Lee Sault, who has been at Sacred Heart for three weeks.

But for Sault, he is still celebrating the holiday even from his hospital room.

"Christmas to me means Jesus' birthday. No matter where you are it's his birthday. And I know a lot of people put their material life first," he said.

Not every patient has the same positive attitude as Lee, but all the nurses aim to treat everyone like family.

"It's a good group here," says Sault. "Just treat people with kindness and you'll get it back there's no problem."

"We try to cheer them up. Of course they want to be home with their families as well but that's not the reality so we're there for them and we're there support system and we try to make Christmas as special as we can for them," added Demars.

For many in this field, although they do not get to spend the holidays with their immediate family, they do get to spend it with who they call their second family.

"My coworkers here, they are a second family. You spend so much time here at the hospital and we might be partial, but I do think that we have the best coworkers here," said Demars.