What police reform in Wisconsin could look like

Many protesters, both locally and around the nation, are calling for police reform.

Some are calling to 'Defund the Police', which would take some or all the money allocated to departments in their respective budgets and give it to other community resources instead.

Change is happening after the protests over the last two weeks following the death of George Floyd.

"I'm hoping that we can carry that over and make it into a lot of changes. It isn't going to be just about police, as a matter of fact. It's about everything in our society, police are a reflection of our society," said State Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire).

In Wisconsin, lawmakers and local officials are trying to figure out what the best way to impose change would be.

"I truly believe in my heart that the law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin do have their I's dotted and their T's crossed. Can there always be improvements, absolutely. Can we always make improvements, 100 percent I'm for that," said State Rep. Jesse James (R-Altoona).

Some people across the country are calling to 'Defund the Police', or take some of their budget and give it to other resources.

"We have to be careful with that dramatic term defunding, and we want to reallocate funds and move them in the right direction. So for instance should our officers be expected to be the social workers, instead we should be putting our money back into our social workers," said Smith.

James, a former local police chief, says defunding the police is the last thing to do.

Instead he wants to work with officers on different trainings, such as Crisis Intervention Training.

"We can collectively and creatively do this, but I don't think, again, defunding the police department, I don't know exactly what that is going to accomplish," said James.

People in Milwaukee and Madison have asked to cut down the budget for their police departments.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld says the council has not discussed any police reform action, but is listening to the community.

"If the community continues to ask for us to find a way to make improvements to try and make us a stronger community, we're not going to close our eyes to it," said Weld.

In Eau Claire, the police department accounts for $19 million in the city budget.

Both Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have said they would rather institute police reform than completely defund the police.

As to what that will look like in Wisconsin, only time will tell.