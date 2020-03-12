What to do if you think you have coronavirus

There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, but none of those cases are in Eau Claire County.

Health officials say despite no confirmed cases in the county, if people are feeling sick they should stay home.

Health officials say the symptoms for the flu, common cold, and COVID-19 are similar.

Fever, cough, fatigue.

They say the difference is because COVID-19 is new, there is no immunity built up on it like people have with the cold and with flu shots.

If people believe they have the new coronavirus, and have been in contact with a confirmed case or to an outbreak area you are encouraged to call your doctor right away.

Testing can be done at any health care provider, but those results will be processed in either Madison or Milwaukee.

"It's important we don't want to overwhelm our healthcare system with people that are worried but not ill with this disease," says Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. "And we're trying to manage that by asking people to take a deep breathe and say 'yeah I've got those cold symptoms, what's going on'. And thinking about are they in those circumstances where they've traveled to a country where there are cases or they've been in contact with a case."

If you do get tested for COVID-19, you are asked to quarantine yourself until the results come in, and if they are positive stay quarantined for 14 days.

That is because health officials say that will decrease the number of people that could possibly be exposed to coronavirus.