What to watch as GOP's revised budget moves ahead

Wisconsin Republicans are gearing up to push their version of the state budget through legislative floor votes and on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican-controlled finance committee finished revising the plan on Thursday.

The document now goes to the full Assembly and Senate. Both houses must pass an identical version of the budget before it can go to Evers.

The Assembly plans to take up the budget on June 25, with the Senate expected to follow later that week.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald may have to placate a few members of his caucus who are upset with spending levels for road work and construction.

Evers can then sign the budget into law, veto the entire document or use his partial veto power to rewrite it.