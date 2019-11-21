What you need to know about the E. Coli outbreak before your Thankgiving dinner

Recent food safety warnings may have some home cooks and dinner guests worried as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of thousands of pounds of salad products due to a possible E. Coli contamination. This following growing E. Coli concerns in multiple states, including Wisconsin.

A New Jersey based company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry over concerns it might be contaminated with a strain of E. Coli. The different variety salad products were produced in October by "Missa Bay" and sold in 22 states including Wisconsin. Health officials are recommending people avoid eating romaine lettuce at this time.

Howard Croft, Medical Doctor at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire says these warnings should be taken seriously. "The symptoms that we most commonly see are diarrhea. Sometimes you can have blood with it. We do occasionally see a complication from a certain strain of E. Coli," said Dr. Howard Croft.

Dr. Croft practices at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He says anyone can be impacted by E. Coli but those most vulnerable are the elderly and children. The State Department of Health Services says there’s been an increase in E. Coli cases. Officials are calling it an outbreak.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed two cases in Eau Claire County. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dr. Croft recommends people take extra caution handling and serving food.

"Be very careful washing fruits and veggies. Make sure you wash your hands before you prepare food and after your prepare food,” said Dr. Croft.

