What you need to know for the April 7 election

Wisconsin's election is moving forward as scheduled on Tuesday, April 7.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Besides local races for city council and school board, the ballot includes a referendum for CVTC, Democratic Presidential Primary, and WI Supreme Court.

All absentee ballots must be hand delivered by 8 p.m. on April 7 or postmarked by April 7 and received by 4 p.m. on April 13 to be counted according to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Ballots will not be accepted if they are:

•Not postmarked by April 7.

•Postmarked on or before April 7, but received after 4:00 p.m. on April 13.

•Hand delivered or without a postmark received after 8:00 p.m. on April 7.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, unofficial results will not be made available until April 13.

Can voters return an absentee ballot they received by mail in-person at the clerk’s office, in-person absentee site or their polling place on election day?

Yes, a voter can hand deliver an absentee ballot they received by mail to the clerk. Ballots can be returned to the clerk’s office, an in-person absentee (or early voting) site or the voter’s polling on election day. A family member or another person may also return the ballot on behalf of the voter.