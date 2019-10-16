‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant jokingly trashes his family

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:04 AM, Oct 16, 2019

(CNN) - A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” gave a little too much information - of sorts - when introducing himself.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak asked contestant Blair Davis, second to right, to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek. (Source: Twitter/@WheelofFortune/Merv Griffin Entertainment/CNN)

Host Pat Sajak asked Blair Davis of California to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Sajak: “Blair Davis, Cardiff, California, own a trucking business it says here.”

Davis: "A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah."

Sajak: "Good for you and talk about your family."

Davis: "I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."

Sajak: "Yay! No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you're being facetious."

Davis: "Absolutely, I love them like nobody's business."

The sarcastic intro made an impression on social media.

One person tweeted, "Now this is an all-time 'Wheel of Fortune' intro..."

Another said, "Super bummed Blair didn't win #wheeloffortune tonight because he had the best intro of all time."

Copyright 2019 CNN. Merv Griffin Entertainment contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus