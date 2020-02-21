"When Death Becomes Life" organ donor presentation at Mayo Clinic

Organ donation can change a person's life.

According to Donate Life Wisconsin, there are more than 1,800 people in the state currently waiting for an organ transplant.

Dr. Josh Mezrich spoke at Mayo Clinic Health System Friday about the importance of organ donation.

Mezrich is nationally known for his role on the topic of organ donations. His presentation was titled "When Death Becomes Life."

Donate life says more than 2.9 million Wisconsinites are registered organ, tissue and eye donors.

"To really celebrate our donors because they're really in my mind heroes. They're people who run into burning buildings to save someone, whether they're deceased or living donors, and really to tell the story of transplantation; what it's like to be a part of this incredible field, and all the different people involved," said Dr. Mezrich.

Last year, there were 819 organs transplanted in Wisconsin.