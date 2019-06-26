Where are all the strawberry stands?

Driving through Eau Claire in June, usually strawberry stands are taking over the area to sell the year’s crop.

This year, cold weather has impacted the strawberry growing season delaying production by about three weeks according to local grower, John Govin.

"It's the weather man”, Govin said. “It’s been the weather all spring, the weather all winter; we just have to wait for Mother Nature. The strawberry season is starting, we had two days of beautiful picking, and now it's a waiting game. We’re going to have to wait a couple of days for things to ripen up again."

Govin says that the late start to the season has its ups and down but is confident in the season as a whole.

"Some of our employees that would have been able to work a few weeks earlier in the year have now taken second jobs or are unavailable”, he said. “As far as the quality of our crop, the weather has been very favorable and I think we are going to have an excellent crop this year."

August Niendorf, a local strawberry enthusiast, was with his family picking on Wednesday and said what made him the most excited for the long overdue strawberry season.

"Well, probably my favorite part about strawberry season would be either pie or just eating strawberries in large quantities”, Niendorf said.

Soon, Strawberry stands in the area will be filled with strawberries for sale, Govin also said that the strawberry season will last longer this year.

“It’s about a three week season”, Govin said. “This season we’re going to go well past the fourth of July. Most people think that around the fourth of July the seasons done, but that will certainly not be the case this year. There may be instances where they can pick strawberries up to the first of August."

Govin said in about a week, he expects that most growers in the region will be selling in full swing.

