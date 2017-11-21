White House Christmas tree hails from Wisconsin farm

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) -- The White House Christmas tree arrived on a horse-drawn carriage Monday. It was received by First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron. The balsam fir hails from Silent Night Evergreens, a Christmas tree farm in Endeavor, Wisconsin.

Owner Diane Chapman said, “It’s a true honor for us, and I think it would be for anybody. But it’s just a wonderful Christmas experience, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have our Christmas tree here.”

Wisconsin sends more Christmas trees to the White House than any other state. In fact, the Chapmans provided Christmas trees for President Bill Clinton in 1998 and President George W. Bush in 2003.

So, what makes the perfect White House Christmas tree? The Chapman family says it's all about the tree’s size, shape, color, the trunk, and that evergreen scent.

“The balsam fir, as far as I’m concerned, is the best smelling tree,” said Jim Chapman, Diane’s husband. “It’s got that natural evergreen smell that everyone loves.”

Jim, and his son David, cut down the tree together. It then traveled on a truck, all the way to the White House.

“We just got a tour of the White House, and it’s amazing to see the transformation. They are starting to put up all the Christmas trees and get them decorated,” said David Chapman.

The Chapmans’ tree will be displayed inside the White House Blue Room as the centerpiece of all the Christmas decorations.

The family is invited back to Washington next week to view their fully decorated tree.