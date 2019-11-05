White House drug policy awards money to local prevention of substance use

This week, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced 150 new grants for its Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program.

The DFC Program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use problems.

Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP), a coalition serving Chippewa County, was one of the grant recipients. They will receive $625,000 in DFC grant funds to involve and engage their local community to prevent substance use among youth. The grant will be administrated by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation, we must break through to our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use. The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United States, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the specific needs in each community,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

Established in 1994, CHIP is a collaborative community endeavor whose mission is to improve community health and quality of life of Chippewa County residents. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls sponsors and manages CHIP both financially and structurally. CHIP is comprised of a network of individuals and partner organizations in Chippewa County that care about the health and well-being of their community. CHIP achieves its mission and goals by working through

initiatives, projects, and affiliated programs formed on an ongoing basis based on the results of our Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

“One of our goals is to make Chippewa County a safe and drug-free place for our youth,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Officer/Director and CHIP Chair. “Prevention is a powerful tool to counteract drug use in our community, and we will use this funding to help youth in Chippewa County make healthy choices about substance use.”

In June, ONDCP released the 2018 Executive Summary and End-of-Year Report for its DFC grant recipients, which continue to yield consistently reduced youth substances use rates.

Background on the Drug-Free Communities Support Program

The DFC Program provides grants of up to $625,000 over five years to community coalitions that facilitate youth and adult participation at the community level in local youth drug use prevention efforts.

Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local drug problems. Coalitions are comprised of community leaders, parents, youth, teachers, religious and fraternal organizations, healthcare and business professionals, law enforcement, and media. By involving the community in a solution-oriented approach, DFC also helps those youth at risk for substance use recognize that the majority of our Nation’s youth choose not to use drugs.

