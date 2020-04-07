White House Historical Association launches educational resources to help students working at home

Students across the country are switching to remote learning as schools close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The White House Historical Association is helping teachers, students and parents through this difficult time.

The resources are available for students from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade. (Source: Gray DC)

“We get into that daily routine of doing what we know and having resources set out for all of us, and now it’s navigate your own learning path now,” said Amy Brehm, an American History high school teacher.

Like many teachers nationwide, Brehm was forced out of her classroom. She is now tasked with teaching her students through a computer screen while confined to her house.

“Going from a complete face to face classroom to online learning…it’s kind of hard,” said Brehm.

Brehm is doing her best to be creative.

The White House Historical Association is trying to help teachers like Brehm with the transition by launching virtual history resources to keep students engaged.

“We very quickly…came up with a plan for the online resources for the website, and really within 48 hours, we had it up,” said the Senior Vice President at the White House Historical Association Colleen Shogan.

Shogan said the online lessons are geared for kids anywhere from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade with history lessons, pictures, videos and assignments.

They can learn why some puppies born at the White House were called pupniks or find out which President’s daughter hosted the first and only high school prom at the White House.

“There’s just so much there. I was like ooh, I didn’t even know about that,” said Brehm.

The Association recognizes not all students have access to the internet or a computer while at home. They are also recommending history books that can be purchased in bookstores that are still open or online.

The Association is also planning to add a virtual tour of the White House.

If you want to get some fresh air and keep learning, the Association also recommends their podcast “The 1600 Sessions”.

The website is easy to access. Click here to check out the resources.

