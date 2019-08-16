Whitehall’s old tree becomes welcome sign

A piece of the tree that stood at the center of Whitehall will soon welcome anyone who comes into the city.

The tree stood in downtown Whitehall for almost 90 years.

It was cut down in 2016 after it became a safety concern for a nearby railroad… but, that's not the end of this tree's story.

Pieces of the tree were re-purposed, and carved into a sign that reads "Velkommen til Whitehall".

The new $25,000 sign was unveiled today, hanging between two stone pillars.

Organizers hope to preserve the tree's memory for years to come.

