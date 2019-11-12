Whole Foods recalls dozens of vegetable products over listeria risk

The vegetables may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported so far. (Source: Gray Media Group, File)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 1:32 PM, Nov 12, 2019

(Gray News) - Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling nearly 70 ready-to-eat vegetable products from its stores across the United States because they may have been exposed to a bacterium that could make people sick.

The vegetables may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release from the company. No illnesses have been reported so far.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recall only affects products that were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers. The affected products were sold between Oct. 10, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019.

This follows Mann Packing Company’s recall of 100 vegetable products, also over listeria concerns.

[A complete list of recalled products is available here]

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus