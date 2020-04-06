Wholesome Endeavors has tips for healthy cooking during quarantine

While some local restaurants are still offering curb side pick-up, many families are doing a lot of cooking at home. If you are in need of a little inspiration in the kitchen, Wholesome Endeavors in Eau Claire is here to help.

Owner, Hannah Koschak has some suggestions to continue eating healthy during this stressful time. On Hello Wisconsin, Hannah made a few easy meals that people can try at home.

-Spaghetti & Bean Balls

This hearty recipe is best served with a side of steamed vegetables. Bean balls are an easy, healthy substitute for meatballs while offering the same meaty texture.

Ingredients:

1 box Whole wheat spaghetti noodles

1 jar No sugar added Spaghetti Sauce

1-15oz can Black beans, drained and rinsed

3 T. Dried minced onions (or chopped fresh onions)

1/2 tsp. Salt (or less)

1 ½ tsp. Garlic powder (or fresh minced garlic)

2 T Fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp. Chili powder

2/3 c. Whole wheat flour (or ground oat flour for gluten free option)

¼ c. Avocado or canola oil

Directions:

While noodles are boiling, mash black beans with a fork until partially mashed in a medium bowl. Add onions, spices, herbs, and flour. Use your hands to mix ingredients together. Form into balls or patties (bean burgers). In a medium skillet over medium heat, add oil and heat for 30 seconds. Add bean balls and cook for 6-8 minutes (about 2 minutes on each side). Add pasta sauce to drained noodles. Top pasta with bean balls.

-Homemade Taco Seasoning

Easy Peasy! Skip the added ingredients and MSG in store bought taco seasoning with this easy mix.

Ingredients:

1 T. Chili powder

¼ tsp. Garlic powder

¼ tsp. Onion powder

¼ tsp. Ground oregano

½ tsp. Paprika

1 ½ tsp. Ground cumin

½ tsp. Salt (or less)

½ tsp. Black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, mix and store in an air-tight container. Makes about 2 ½ Tablespoons.

-Healthy Tacos

Fresh tacos that offer that offer protein, fiber, healthy fat, and a lot of flavor!

Ingredients:

1 c Brown lentils, cooked (as directed on package)

2 T Taco seasoning

1 Leek (or onion of choice)

2-3 cloves Garlic, minced

4 Whole wheat wraps

Toppings:

Shredded greens, black beans, chopped tomatoes or salsa, avocado or guacamole, chopped bell peppers, jalapenos

Directions:

Saute onion/leek in 1 T. oil, until tender. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add cooked lentils to sautéed onions (and bell peppers if you choose). Add taco seasoning. May need to add a little water to thin out. Put lentil filling in wrap with toppings of choice. *optional; you can also add lentils to stretch your ground meat usage per meal.