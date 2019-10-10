Whooping Cough confirmed at Elk Mound School

Two cases of Pertussis or Whooping Cough have been confirmed within the student population at Mound View Elementary School.

The Dunn County Health Department is working with the Elk Mound Area School District to contain the issue and is sharing tips that can help keep all families safe. KT Gallagher, Director and Health Officer at the Dunn County Health Department says Whooping Cough can mimic the symptoms of a common cold. "It’s really hard sometimes to know the difference,” she says.

Whooping Cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease that causes uncontrollable coughing, making it hard to breathe. The two recent cases have been contained and the health department is working to educate the public. Anyone who has had a cold or severe cough lasting more than a week is encouraged to talk to a medical provider. Gallagher says even those who don’t live in Dunn County are still at risk. "Germs don’t stop at county borders,” she said.

Pregnant women and infants are at a higher risk. Whooping cough is spread through close contact with others which is why concern is greater among children. Treatment includes antibiotics but it’s easily preventable with vaccination. The health department says the Elk Mound School District's response to the issue was quick which limited the potential spread.

State Dept. of Health Services fact sheet

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p0/p00688.pdf

Vaccine Information

https://www.immunize.org/vis/dtap.pdf

https://www.immunize.org/vis/tdap.pdf

