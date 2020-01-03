Wife’s billboard campaign finds kidney for husband in Wis.

Updated: Fri 10:22 AM, Jan 03, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT/CNN) - A man in Wisconsin is receiving a life-saving kidney transplant, thanks to a massive effort by his wife and the kindness of a stranger.

Karen Buelow launched a digital campaign to raise awareness for kidney donations in September. Her husband, Tom Buelow has been battling chronic kidney disease. (Source: WDJT/CNN)

It included billboards across Milwaukee to help him find a kidney match. The hospital reportedly began seeing more donors due to the campaign.

"I would never have thought that here we are, the beginning of 2020 and having a new kidney, which gives us a new life," she said.

There were nearly 40 applicants wanting to donate their spare kidneys. In November, the Buelows finally got the call they'd been waiting for.

"The call came, and it was remarkable," Karen Buelow said. "And within five minutes, my phone was ringing, and it was Tom: We've got a match, we've got a match!'"

The donor is a stranger, a man from southeast Wisconsin who happened to see a story on Tom Buelow a few months ago.

"Our donor saw the interview on channel 58, CBS, and immediately he went," she said. "He saw it, he was moved and went to fill out the form. He felt called by God."

She says when her husband met his life-saving hero, it was a tearful encounter.

"They stood next to each other, and it was just so remarkable that they kind of looked alike," she said. "He and Tom looked like they belonged together."

Copyright 2020 WDJT via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
